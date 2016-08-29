UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Aug 29 The United States and India have signed an agreement to share military logistics, they said in a joint statement on Monday, a step towards building defense ties as both countries seek to counter the growing maritime assertiveness of China.
The accord allows the two militaries to use each other's land, air and naval bases for resupplies, repairs and rest.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar reached an agreement "in principle" in April, but had yet to finalize the details. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders