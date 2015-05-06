NEW DELHI May 6 A clampdown by Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's government could have a "chilling
effect" on foreign-funded charities and activists and is a cause
for concern, the U.S. ambassador to India said on Wednesday.
Since taking office almost a year ago, Modi's government has
frozen the accounts of Greenpeace; limited the travel of some
activists; and has put the U.S.-based Ford Foundation on a
security watch list.
The Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday that the
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was also being investigated. A
spokewoman for the foundation said it was seeking clarification
on the matter.
