WASHINGTON Nov 9 U.S. President Barack Obama will meet Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Bali next week to discuss deepening economic and commercial ties and other issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

While attending the East Asia Summit, Obama will also meet the leaders of Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said.

