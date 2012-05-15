(Adds details, background)
By Ross Colvin
NEW DELHI May 15 India pledged to continue
cutting oil imports from Iran over time but gave no specific
target or time-frame for such reductions in talks with U.S.
special envoy Carlos Pascual on Tuesday, a source familiar with
the discussions said.
Pascual, who has been pressing Iran's clients to cut their
imports to avoid tighter sanctions, met foreign ministry
officials and discussed a waiver from the new measures, which
are due to come into effect at the end of June.
"We will continue to keep discussing it (the waiver)," the
source said, on condition of anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the talks.
The United States wants allies to reduce oil imports from
Iran substantially as it tries to pressure Tehran over its
nuclear programme which the West thinks aims to build atomic
weapons. Tehran denies this.
India and China, Iran's biggest crude customers, have cut
imports, but neither has publicly requested a waiver from
Washington's unilateral measures. New Delhi has so far dismissed
the call for cuts while privately pressing for reductions.
Indian refiners cut imports by a third in April from March
to about 269,000 barrels per day (bpd), tanker discharge data
available to Reuters shows. Volumes agreed in annual contracts
effective April 1 are expected to be at least 15-20 percent down
on the previous year's planned 362,000 bpd or so, according to
industry sources.
Junior Oil Minister R. P. N. Singh said on Tuesday that
India imported 17.44 million tonnes -- equivalent to 348,800 bpd
-- of oil from Iran in 2011/12, according to provisional
figures. In March, Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai said imports
for the year were likely to be under 340,000 bpd.
Singh added that India aimed to import about 310,000 bpd
from Iran in 2012/13, which would be a reduction of about 11
percent from last year's provisional figures.
The United States has already granted a waiver to the
impending sanctions for 10 European Union countries and Japan,
which reduced imports by 15-22 percent despite an earthquake and
tsunami that crippled its Fukushima nuclear reactor and
generated widespread distrust of nuclear power.
The two sides on Tuesday also discussed India's significant
imports of fertiliser from Iran, but no firm decisions were
made, the source said.
(Writing by Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Malini Menon and Ron
Popeski)