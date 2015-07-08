NEW DELHI, July 8 India and the United States
will sign a tax information sharing agreement on Thursday, under
a new U.S. law meant to combat offshore tax dodging by
Americans, two Indian government sources and a source at the
U.S. embassy said.
Washington has so far signed pacts covering more than 80 tax
jurisdictions to implement the Foreign Account Tax Compliance
Act 2010, or FATCA, requiring financial institutions to share
information about Americans' accounts worth more than $50,000.
By signing the agreement, India hopes to garner Washington's
support for its own efforts to bring back illicit funds stashed
by Indians in foreign tax havens and boost revenues.
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined leaders of
G20 countries in Australia in agreeing to countries
automatically exchanging tax information on a reciprocal basis
by the end of 2018.
Under the agreement, banks, mutual funds, insurance, pension
and stock-broking firms will report their American client
details to the tax department for sharing with the U.S., said a
finance ministry official, who declined to be named.
Investors will have to provide correct information about
their tax residency and financial assets that would be shared
with U.S. tax authorities, he said.
The agreement could result in a fall in investments from
small U.S investors into India's equity and debt markets for
some time, but would help putting a fear of punishment among tax
evaders, said another official.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Nick Macfie)