GENEVA Dec 8 The World Trade Organization's Appellate Body issued a mixed ruling on Monday in a trade dispute brought by India to challenge U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Indian steel.

In one of the most complicated appeals decisions ever handled by the 19-year-old trade watchdog, the Appellate Body reversed much of a ruling by a three-person panel in July, which said the U.S. duties had wrongly penalised India for subsidising steel exports from Tata Steel.

However the Appellate Body still ruled that the U.S. duties were in breach of WTO rules and it asked the United States to bring its rules into line. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Robert Evans)