MUMBAI, April 2 Indian private equity fund India
Value Fund Advisors (IVFA) said it expected to conclude
fundraising in the next 90 days for an up $700 million
sector-agnostic fund that would focus on midsized companies.
IVFA, in a statement late on Wednesday, said it had already
raised $500 million, but expected to close the fund after
raising $200 million more from over 25 global investors,
including sovereign and pension funds.
The fundraising comes even as a number of other private
equity investors are giving India a wide berth, put off by
soaring valuations.
