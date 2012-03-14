(Repeats from Wednesday with no change to the text)

March 14 Government of Singapore Investment Corp has invested $100 million for a minority stake in India's Vasan Health Care Pvt Ltd.

The investment will help Vasan expand its network that consists of 102 eye care hospitals and 14 dental treatment centres, the Indian company said on Wednesday.

GIC is Singapore's main sovereign wealth fund and manages an estimated $300 billion in assets. It also has a stake in India's Fortis Healthcare. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)