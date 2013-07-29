By Jatindra Dash and Krishna N Das
| BHUBANESWAR, India/NEW DELHI, July 29
BHUBANESWAR, India/NEW DELHI, July 29 Vedanta
Resources Plc's plans to mine bauxite to feed its
alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha have
suffered a blow after a majority of local residents voted
against mining around the hills they consider sacred.
Failure to source bauxite from within the state might force
the London-listed company to reconsider its
1-million-tonne-per-year plant, which has already been shut
several times due to a shortage of the raw material.
The project has drawn the anger of rights groups
internationally and highlights the difficult task India faces in
balancing economic development with the need to cushion hundreds
of millions of poor from the fallout.
Seven out of 12 villages whose opinion the Odisha government
sought on the orders of the Supreme Court have rejected mining
in the area, a top government official and witnesses said.
"The villagers have so far said no to the mining project,"
the official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorised
to talk to the media, told Reuters on Monday.
India's top court in April ordered the state to submit a
report based on the views of the villagers to the federal
environment and forest ministry within three months.
The ministry, which had earlier opposed the project, would
make the final decision two months thereafter on whether Vedanta
and partner Orissa Mining Corp Ltd (OMC) can go ahead with
mining, the court had ruled.
"People sue-motto (on their own) came to the meeting and
spoke against the project in their own tribal languages," said
Siddharth Nayak of Green Kalahandi, an organisation protesting
against mining in the area.
"The whole Niyamgiri hill is our god and we will protect it
at any cost," Nayak said.
The remaining five villages are to share their views by Aug.
19, the government official said.
"The environment ministry can reject the mining, taking into
consideration the decision of even only one gram sabha (village
council meeting)," he said.
A ministry official did not immediately comment.
Ajit Yadav, Vedanta's legal head, told Reuters the company
could do little apart from waiting for the environment ministry
to decide. He declined to comment on the fate of the project.
"Today's vote surely means the end of Vedanta's plans to
mine the Niyamgiri hills," said Amnesty International's Ramesh
Gopalakrishnan, who added that he was present at several of the
meetings.
The Lanjigarh plant in Kalahandi district, about 450 km (280
miles) from state capital Bhubaneswar, has been struggling to
source bauxite since its commissioning in August 2007.
The company recently restarted the plant after a shutdown of
nearly seven months as it sourced bauxite from other states, but
executives have said that cannot be sustained unless it acquires
the raw material in Odisha.