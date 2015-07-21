* Aluminium processing margins down 75 percent
* Vedanta's Odisha plant operating at 32 percent capacity
* Looks to boost output this year to 1 mln-1.2 mln T
By Krishna N. Das and Jatindra Dash
NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR, India, July 21 The
aluminium business of India's Vedanta Ltd has scaled
down operations and may make "huge" job cuts due to low world
prices and rising imports, its head told Reuters, urging the
government to double the tariffs on foreign supply.
Vedanta, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, is running
its main plant at a third of capacity even as global output in
the first half of the year rose at its fastest pace since 2010.
China, the world's biggest producer, raised output by 18 percent
against world growth of 10.3 percent.
Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
are hovering around six-year lows, leading to a 75 percent fall
in margins for Indian firms like Vedanta and Hindalco.
Raw material costs are either rising or flat.
"If at any point of time any further debacle happens, (like
the) LME crashes down further, obviously the domestic aluminium
producers will have no room to operate," said Abhijit Pati,
chief executive of Vedanta's aluminium business, India's largest
producer of the metal.
"We'll have to go for some drastic measures. We have already
started making austerity drives, but that will not suffice. We
are going into a huge amount of headcount reduction."
Vedanta, which employs 17,000 people in its aluminium
business and partner agencies, has not finalised the job cuts,
Pati said. He was speaking to Reuters over the phone from
Odisha, where Vedanta's largest plant, with an annual capacity
of 1.6 million tonnes, is running at 32 percent capacity.
Another 575,000-tonne plant owned jointly by the company and
the Indian government is operating at 56 percent.
India's per-capita consumption of aluminium, used in
everything from aeroplanes to lemon squeezers, is about 2.2 kg,
compared with 25 kg in China.
But demand is growing at an annual rate of about 11 percent
against global growth of 6 percent, making it a potential big
market for an oversupplied world.
About 1.5 million of India's annual aluminium demand of 3.5
million tonnes is met through imports from China and the Middle
East. Imports rose 4 percent to 390,000 tonnes in the April-June
quarter from a year ago.
Pati said he and other industry officials met India's mines
secretary last week seeking a doubling of the aluminium import
duty to 10 percent. A mines ministry spokesman did not comment
immediately.
Despite the fall in prices, Vedanta is still looking to
raise output to 1 million-1.2 million tonnes this fiscal year
from 860,000 tonnes last year.
"If we are able to survive, if we are able to sail through,
we would like to expand," Pati said.
(Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Tom
Hogue)