By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 20 Indian miner Vedanta Ltd
expects its iron ore exports from the state of Goa to
be much higher than its permitted mining capacity of 5.5 million
tonnes in the fiscal year to March, as it bids for ore in
government-run auctions.
The country's biggest private miner has resumed operations
in Goa following a three-year gap after court action against
illegal mineral extraction closed mining in the country's top
iron ore exporting state.
Vedanta, a unit of metals tycoon Anil Agarwal's Vedanta
Resources, is in the process of shipping 88,000 tonnes
of the steelmaking ingredient to China, with other customers
there eager for cargoes, said a company spokesman. That could
stoke a global iron ore glut that has hit prices hard
.
Vedanta bought the iron ore being shipped to China in state
auctions in the past month and hopes to purchase more, the
spokesman said by phone on Tuesday. He declined to be identified
due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Goa still has about 5 million tonnes of already-mined iron
ore to be sold in auctions. Most Indian steel companies either
do not have the technology to use low-grade iron ore
competitively or are situated in locations that would make
transportation from Goa expensive. That is pushing companies
like Vedanta to seek foreign buyers in a weak market.
"Iron ore prices are in free fall," Kishore Kumar, head of
Vedanta's iron ore business, said on Monday. "We also are faced
with an arduous task of recovering our fixed costs and look
forward to the complete utilization of our manpower and
resources."
The Supreme Court of India banned mining in Goa in 2012,
freezing shipments that reached about 50 million tonnes in
2010/11. It lifted the ban in April last year and capped output
at 20 million tonnes a year, but companies had to wait to get
environmental clearance as well as dozens of other approvals.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Joseph Radford)