July 8 London-based Vedanta Resources is
keen on buying a minority stake in an oil refinery planned in
India's western state of Rajasthan, the Hindustan Times reported
on Sunday citing a government statement.
The refinery coming up at Barmer will have an annual
capacity of 9 million tonnes and is expected to cost about 200
billion rupees ($3.6 billion), the report said.
Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal met Ashok Gehlot, the chief
minister of Rajasthan state, in New Delhi on Friday, it said.
"Vedanta will support the refinery by having a small stake
in the project," the paper quoted a state government statement.
State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Oil and
Natural Gas Corp are expected to hold 51 percent and
26 percent stake respectively, the report said.
Last year, Vedanta paid $8.7 billion deal to acquire a
controlling stake in Cairn Energy's India unit
, which operates oil fields in Rajasthan state.
Vedanta Resources could not be immediately reached for
comment.
($1 = 55.5 rupees)
(Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)