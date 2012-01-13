NEW DELHI Jan 13 Indian state-run firm MMTC Ltd has bought 21,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,073/tonne, two government sources said on Friday, lower than a last known price paid by the company.

The sources, who were involved in the tender process but asked not to be named, said the cargoes were to be delivered on the east coast by January. The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

MMTC had issued the tender on Jan. 9 for shipments in January.

MMTC regularly buys cooking oils on behalf of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh's government for subsidised sale.

Last month, MMTC bought 40,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,093 per tonne for delivery in December on the east coast.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)