Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
NEW DELHI May 11 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 20,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,144 per tonne, two trade sources said on Friday, lower than the last known price paid by the state-run trading company.
The price includes cost, insurance and freight.
The cargoes will be delivered on the east coast by early next month. The quantities have been purchased on behalf of the government of the southern Andhra Pradesh state for subsidised sale, they added.
MMTC had issued import tenders seeking this quantity earlier this month.
Last month, MMTC bought 30,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $1,187 per tonne for delivery by the first week of May.
India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
