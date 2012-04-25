UPDATE 3-Russian tycoon Prokhorov cuts Rusal stake in $240 million sale
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)
NEW DELHI, April 25 India's state-owned PEC Ltd has bought 7,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,183 per tonne, two trade sources said on Wednesday, slightly lower than the last known price paid by another state-run trading company.
The sources said the cargoes would be delivered on the south coast by mid-May. The price includes cost, insurance and freight.
PEC had issued the import tender last week.
PEC regularly procures cooking oils for the southern state of Tamil Nadu for subsidised sale.
On Tuesday, MMTC Ltd bought 30,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,187 per tonne for deliveries in early May.
India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)
BEIJING, Feb 14 Fearing pollution, hundreds of residents in a northeastern Chinese city on Tuesday protested the building of an aluminium processing plant, ignoring warnings from authorities against disturbing social order.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 The chief executive of South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore said on Tuesday that resuming dividend payouts was a priority this year.