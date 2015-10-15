MUMBAI Oct 15 Venture capital investments in
India have hit a record high of $1.44 billion so far this year,
surpassing the $1.17 billion for the whole of 2014, driven by a
surge in early stage funding, research firm Venture Intelligence
said on Thursday.
Venture capital investments were particularly active in
July-September, hitting a quarterly record of $536 million,
Venture Intelligence added.
Among the big deals last quarter was a $20 million
investment in mobile-based news provider News in Shorts from
hedge fund Tiger Global, according to the research firm.
The data focuses on investments of not more than $20 million
each by financial investors into companies that are less than 10
years old.
That would exclude some major recent fundraising deals,
including a $500 million investment into Indian online retailer
Snapdeal by firms including China's Alibaba Group Holding
.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)