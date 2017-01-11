GANDHINAGAR/MUMBAI Jan 11 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Urjit Patel urged the government to make progress in
reducing high federal and state government borrowing, just weeks
before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is due to
unveil its annual budget.
Patel, in a speech at the Vibrant Gujarat summit, said the
government debt to gross domestic product ratio was also
constraining the country's sovereign ratings.
India's total fiscal deficit, which is targeted at 6.4
percent of GDP in 2016/17 when combining the levels of the
federal and state governments, is among the highest in G20
countries, Patel said, citing the International Monetary Fund
data.
"We have to take cognisance of these comparisons and facts
as we go forward to make progress. Specifically this will help
us to better manage risks for ourselves and thereby mitigate
financial volatility," Patel said.
Patel added that India needed to ensure its medium-term
consumer-prices based inflation target of 4 percent is "secured
on a durable basis" while touting the importance of "low and
stable inflation," hewing closely to his previous comments on
the subject.
The RBI Governor noted as well that the RBI would continue
to press ahead with a "fluid transmission" of monetary policy,
less than two weeks after lenders announced steep cuts in their
lending rates.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Suvashree Choudhury; Writing by
Rafael Nam; Editing by Swati Bhat)