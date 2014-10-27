By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI Oct 27 Tata Power Company Ltd
plans to complete work on a $1.8 billion thermal power
station in Vietnam three years early, government officials said,
as the two countries strive to showcase the economic ties
between them.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, visiting India
just a month after India's president travelled to his country,
said he had met Tata group officials and that the 1,320 megawatt
project would be completed by 2019 instead of 2022.
Tata Power won the contract last year to develop the
coal-fired Long Phu 2 Power Project in the southern Soc Trang
province of Vietnam on a build, own and transfer basis. Indian
officials also said the project had been brought forward.
"I have promised to the Tatas we will create favourable
conditions for the power project," Dung told a business
conference. "They said this project is not the final step, they
are interested in expanding the relationship further."
The strengthening of ties between the two countries, in
defence as well, comes as both are embroiled in territorial
disputes with China.
Trade between the two countries increased by over 30 percent
to $8 billion in 2013/14 from the previous year, the Indian
foreign ministry said.
Dung said trade could hit $20 billion by 2021, far
outstripping a target of $15 billion.
"India and Vietnam are two thriving economies at this point.
This offers us a strong opportunity to build ties further," Dung
said.
Vietnam expects economic growth of 6.2 percent in 2015,
faster than the targeted 5.8 percent this year. India's gross
domestic product grew a faster-than-expected 5.7 percent
year-on-year in the quarter ended in June, the fastest pace in
two and half years.
India's Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd also
has signed a memorandum of understanding on the management of an
expressway connecting Hanoi to the port city of Haiphong under
an approximately $2 billion contract.
