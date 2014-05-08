NEW DELHI May 8 The Indian government will defend a notice for arbitration from Vodafone Group Plc in a more than $2 billion tax dispute, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.

Vodafone said on Wednesday it had filed for an international arbitration against the Indian government, after the two sides failed to find a solution to the long-running tax dispute through talks. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)