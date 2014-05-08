Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI May 8 The Indian government will defend a notice for arbitration from Vodafone Group Plc in a more than $2 billion tax dispute, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.
Vodafone said on Wednesday it had filed for an international arbitration against the Indian government, after the two sides failed to find a solution to the long-running tax dispute through talks. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)