MUMBAI, April 27 Vodafone India is planning to raise 3 billion rupees through a 1-year commercial paper yielding 10.40 percent on maturity, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The world's biggest cellular carrier by revenue, Vodafone , is the largest overseas corporate investor in India.

It has engaged Standard Chartered Bank as the sole arranger of the deal, said the source.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)