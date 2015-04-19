MUMBAI, April 19 A $75-million market debut for
Indian parcel delivery firm VRL Logistics Ltd IPO-VRLL.NS has
encountered record demand, drawing bids for more than 70 times
the number of shares on offer late last week, as investors bet
on an e-commerce boom.
Subscription levels were the highest in nearly eight years,
stock exchange data showed, roughly the highest since the global
financial crisis hit.
Analysts said strong demand was helped by the successful
listing of renewable energy firm INOX Wind, which has
lifted primary market sentiment, and growing demand for
logistics services as Indians buy more online.
The sale received bids amounting to 74.26 times the number
of shares on offer by the last day on Friday, stock exchange
data showed.
The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was
subscribed 58.22 times, while the non-institutional investors'
portion was subscribed 250.86 times.
Previous record IPO subscriptions include those of Power
Finance Corp, subscribed 77.2 times in 2007 and
Reliance Power, subscribed 73 times in 2008.
VRL competes with companies including Gati Ltd and
Transport Corporation of India Ltd.
Rival Gati is also planning to launch a share sale, via
advisor Motilal Oswal, to raise nearly $20 million, two sources
directly involved told Reuters.
ICICI Securities and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets
(India) Private Ltd were the advisers for the VRL Logistics
share sale.
($1=62.5403 Indian rupees)
