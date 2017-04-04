ROME, April 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India could
save water and reduce planet-warming emissions if people added
more vegetables and fruits like melon, oranges and papaya to
their diet while reducing wheat and poultry, researchers said on
Wednesday.
India's population is forecast to rise to 1.6 billion by
2050, and to ensure there is enough available freshwater, water
use will have to be cut by a third, according to a study
published by The Lancet Planetary Health journal.
But population growth will also lead to an increase in
demand for food, putting more pressure on water through farming.
By 2050, irrigation will account for 70 percent of total
water use in India, up from the current 50 percent, unless
farming methods change and diets shift towards food that needs
less water to grow, the study said.
"In India, the proportion of freshwater available for
agricultural production may already be unsustainably high," said
James Milner, the study's lead author from the London School of
Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.
"Modest dietary changes could help meet the challenge of
developing a resilient food system in the country," he said in a
statement.
The study, which Milner said was the first to look at
changing food habits to save water, found that freshwater use
could be reduced by up to 30 percent by lowering consumption of
wheat, dairy and poultry in favour of fruits and vegetables.
The best kind of diet would also include legumes, and swap
fruits requiring more irrigation, like grapes, guava and mango
with more water-efficient crops such as melon, orange and
papaya, the study said.
The dietary changes would also lower the risk of
cardiovascular diseases and cancer in humans, while protecting
the planet by cutting greenhouse gas emissions by up to 13
percent.
In 2011, India was the world's fourth largest emitter of
greenhouse gases from farming behind China, Brazil and the
United States, according to the World Resources Institute.
Livestock accounts for almost two thirds of total
agricultural emissions, mainly from manure and feed production,
according to government statistics.
(Reporting by Umberto Bacchi @UmbertoBacchi, Editing by Katie
Nguyen.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)