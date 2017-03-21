NEW DELHI, March 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India is
home to the highest number of rural people without access to
clean water, and faces increased strain on scarce resources due
to a rising population and climate change among other factors, a
development charity said on Tuesday.
WaterAid said over 63 million rural Indians - the equivalent
of the population of Britain - do not have clean water to drink,
cook or wash with, largely due to remote locations, weak
infrastructure and poor planning.
China ranked second with almost 44 million rural people
without clean water in WaterAid's report. Nigeria and Ethiopia
were in third place - each with more than 40 million rural
people without safe water, according to the study released ahead
of World Water Day on March 22.
"A majority of these people come from poor rural communities
and any significant variation in the climate only worsens their
daily struggle to access clean water," V.K. Madhavan, WaterAid
India's Chief Executive, said in a statement.
"With 27 out of the 35 states and union territories in India
disaster prone, the poorest and the most marginalised across the
country will bear the brunt of extreme weather events and
climate change and will find it the hardest to adapt."
Around 663 million people globally are without clean water,
with almost 80 percent - 522 million - living in rural areas,
WaterAid said.
Many are in countries that are already highly vulnerable to
extreme weather such as cyclones, floods and droughts. The rise
in climate-linked extreme weather events is likely not only
worsen their plight, but also leave millions more water
insecure, it said.
Diseases such as cholera, blinding trachoma, malaria and
dengue are expected to become more common and malnutrition more
prevalent. Rural farming communities will struggle to grow food
and feed livestock amid soaring temperatures.
Despite being one of the world's fastest growing economies,
India ranks amongst countries that are most vulnerable to
climate change, yet least ready to adapt, according to the Notre
Dame Global Adaptation Index.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has prioritised
sanitation since sweeping to power in 2014 - launching a "Clean
India" campaign which aims to provide toilets for all and end
open defecation in the country by 2019.
But the task is mammoth.
Around 76 million Indians need improved water sources and
770 million require proper toilets, WaterAid said. As a result,
68,000 children under five die annually due to diarrhoeal
diseases caused by unsafe water and poor sanitation, it added.
