* Government launches direct cash payments for welfare
programmes
* Plan could cut fraud, subsidies and fiscal deficit
* Teething problems at pilot scheme show pitfalls
By Manoj Kumar
BEELAHERI, India, Oct 25, India is shaking up
the way it gets billions of welfare dollars to the poor with a
plan that could one day reshape the economy and tackle graft
keeping millions in poverty, but in one small town a pilot of
the new system is proving unpopular.
Putting India's technological prowess to work to bring the
entire 1.2 billion population within the reach of government,
the widely feted unique identity (UID) project set up by Infosys
co-founder Na n dan Nilekani two years ago has so far scanned the
irises of 210 million people into a biometric database.
Now, in a more ambitious version of programmes that have
slashed poverty in Brazil and Mexico, the government has begun
to use the UID database, known as Aadhaar, to make direct cash
transfers to the poor, in an attempt to cut out frauds who
siphon billions of dollars from welfare schemes.
"We can ensure that the money goes to the correct person and
the role of middleman is ended with direct transfer of benefits
to the needy," Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told a crowd of
thousands in the Rajasthani town of Dudu on Oct. 20, as he
launched the programme, accompanied by the president of his
Congress party, Sonia Gandhi.
Following a slew of reforms aimed at jolting Asia's third
largest economy from a deep slump, the plan could over medium
term bring some order to India's troublesome fiscal deficit by
plugging leakages of subsidized grain, fuel and fertilizer.
Two years ago, a McKinsey report estimated such an
electronic platform for government payments to households would
save up to $18 billion annually - enough to wipe out one-sixth
of a fiscal deficit that could hit 6 percent of GDP this fiscal
year.
In the next year alone, the government plans to transfer the
wages for over 50 million workers in a rural job scheme, along
with pensions for 20 million senior citizens and about 5 million
education scholarships and some fuel subsidies directly to bank
accounts linked with the Aadhaar identity number.
But in Beelaheri, a small village in the Rajasthani region
of Kotkasim where the kerosene pilot began last year, hundreds
of bank accounts have been set up without referencing the UID
database, as the government pushes ahead with the politically
rewarding cash transfers before readying Aadhar to identify the
correct beneficiaries.
Critics warn good intentions are already being undermined by
the hurry ahead of a national election due in 2014 and by vested
interests, including bureaucrats and politicians in states, who
stand to lose discretion over distributing funds.
The government is aiming for about two trillion rupees
($37.22 billion) of cash transfers under different schemes by
March 2014 even if the distribution of the ID numbers is
incomplete, according to several media reports.
By lowering costs, Aadhaar could make a planned food subsidy
programme that is a pet project of the left-leaning Sonia Gandhi
easier to finance, for example.
The Congress party is banking on that programe to help it
win a third consecutive term, despite voter anger at graft.
REALITY CHECK
The pilot project in Beelaheri, a village of 2,000 people
some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Delhi, replaces kerosene
subsidies with cash rebates and has been running since December.
It has massively lowered demand for the subsidized fuel, which
weighs on government finances.
But teething problems are immediately visible.
Hundreds of new Aadhaar ID cards are strewn in messy piles
on the counter of a small tea-shop on the edge of the village.
Locals drift in and rifle through the cards, looking for their
own.
The government has begun the cash transfers even to people
who have not received their cards, said Pushkar Raj Sharma, a
local government official overseeing the scheme in the area.
On the back foot over multiple corruption allegations, the
government is desperate to win back voters with effective
welfare programs without further blowing out a fiscal deficit
being closely watched by global credit ratings agencies.
The government is likely to spend over $55 billion this
fiscal year ending in March on fuel, fertiliser and food
subsidies, as well as a flagship scheme guaranteeing 100 days of
work a year to rural labourers, and other welfare programmes.
Launched by Singh in 51 districts, the government says the
direct cash transfer plan will eliminate millions of fraudulent
benefit claimants over the next 4-5 years. It says Aadhaar could
reduce subsidies by about one percentage point of GDP.
The Kotkasim plan, one of five small pilot projects across
India, offers insight into issues the wider Aadhaar-direct
transfer project may face when it is rolled out nationally.
Sharma said the project had cut the amount of kerosene being
sold to one-eighth of the earlier levels, partially d ue to
elimination of "ghost beneficiaries," or duplicate identities
used to claim benefits.
But he also admitted the pilot had been rolled out with
little coordination with the UID database and that funds being
transferred arrived only sporadically in bank accounts.
"Funds are not coming in time. Otherwise the scheme is very
useful to check leakages," Sharma said.
Many villagers were frustrated at the new system, which
makes them pay market rates up to three times the subsidized
cost of kerosene, and then makes it difficult to recover the
money.
Tailor Dharam Pal said he had simply stopped buying kerosene
he was entitled to because he faced a lengthy visit to the bank
to withdraw the rebate, often to find it had not been deposited.
"I have no idea when the money will come and I have to spend
half of my working day every time to visit the bank," said Pal.
Instead, many villagers are buying more easily available
cooking gas, suggesting lower kerosene sales in part represent a
drop in legitimate use.
Lower sales are good for government finances whatever the
reason - but obstacles to cheap fuel do not play well with
voters.
"The government will have to pay a price in elections. Not
even half of the people in village are buying kerosene." said
Tulsi Ram, 45, a villager.
Critics warn the goal of registering the biometric data of
1.2 billion people -- currently being carried out by two
different enrollment programmes -- and bringing the masses of
rural India into the banking system could face big problems if
the wrinkles are not quickly ironed out.
"I would call it a logistical nightmare," said Jyotinder
Kaur, an economist at HDFC Bank, India's No. 3 lender.
Kaur feared the system would be still vulnerable to graft,
whereby one person could obtain multiple cards during their
distribution, for example.
"I would be very cautious given the implementation risks,
and the size of the population and the fact that there is really
no sanctity attached to the UID," Kaur said.