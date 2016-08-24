NEW DELHI Aug 24 Swedish home furnishing giant
IKEA AB said it would continue doing business with
Welspun India while it awaits the outcome of the
Indian textile manufacturer's probe into its sales practices.
Welspun's shares have plummeted this week after U.S. big-box
retailer Target terminated business with the firm,
saying it had passed off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian
cotton.
"To our knowledge and according to our continuous verifying
processes, the supplier delivers according to our agreements,"
IKEA said in a statement issued on Wednesday in response to a
Reuters inquiry.
"However, we will follow their ongoing investigation
carefully and await the outcome. Until then our business
collaboration continues as usual."
IKEA also said it did not buy products made from Egyptian
cotton. It said that, from the end of its 2015 fiscal year, it
only bought cotton from more sustainable sources whose standards
were not met by Egyptian producers.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Rafael Nam)