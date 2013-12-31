MUMBAI Dec 31 India's State Trading Corp has issued a global tender to export 160,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment between Jan. 18 and Feb. 18, a company statement showed on Monday.

The state-run trader is offering wheat at Mundra port on the west coast. The deadline for submission of bids is Jan. 8.

Earlier, another state-run trader, PEC, offered 190,000 tonnes of wheat in two global tenders.

These tenders are part of the South Asian nation's move to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)