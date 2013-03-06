(Corrects to rephrase reference to bidding process in paragraph 2. Also removes extraneous words from paragraph 3)

MUMBAI, March 6 India's state-run State Trading Corp has issued a tender to export 30,000 tonnes of wheat, a company statement said late on Tuesday.

The bidding process closes on March 26. The company is offering wheat stocks from the government warehouses located at New Mangalore on the west coast for shipment between April 5 and April 30.

The government is exporting wheat from its warehouses to cut bulging stocks after bumper harvests since 2007. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)