UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects to rephrase reference to bidding process in paragraph 2. Also removes extraneous words from paragraph 3)
MUMBAI, March 6 India's state-run State Trading Corp has issued a tender to export 30,000 tonnes of wheat, a company statement said late on Tuesday.
The bidding process closes on March 26. The company is offering wheat stocks from the government warehouses located at New Mangalore on the west coast for shipment between April 5 and April 30.
The government is exporting wheat from its warehouses to cut bulging stocks after bumper harvests since 2007. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources