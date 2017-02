NEW DELHI May 24 Indian government-run State Trading Corp. has received six bids for its global wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday.

Bidders included the Indian arms of global trading companies Cargill and Toepfer, they added.

On May 11, STC floated the global tender for private traders for exports as part of the government's strategy to trim huge wheat stocks. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)