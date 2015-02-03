By Mayank Bhardwaj
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 3 India looks likely to harvest a
bumper wheat crop this year, its eighth in a row to exceed
demand, possibly encouraging the government to allow exports
from overflowing grain bins.
A slow start to the planting season and a less than expected
rise in the price at which the government will buy new-season
wheat from farmers had raised some apprehension about a drop in
output.
But as the weather turned favourable, planting gradually
picked up the usual pace.
"Every single trend suggests that we are heading for a
harvest as big as last year," Indu Sharma, chief of the
state-run Directorate of Wheat Research, told Reuters.
But Sharma and her colleagues are keeping an eye out for any
sudden rise in temperatures in February and March, as dry
weather could damage the crop.
The crop has to now been unscathed apart from some minor
fungus which was "highly localised", Sharma said.
Indian farmers grow only one wheat crop a year. Planting
starts in October, with harvests from April. Wheat acreage
hovers between 29 million and 31 million hectares.
The area planted with wheat is 3 percent lower than the
previous year, according to provisional data from the farm
ministry which updates its numbers as it gathers more
information.
The reduction in area was "marginal and well within the
range", said Farm Commissioner J.S. Sandhu, who oversees crop
planting.
"The last few spells of rains, intermittent fog followed by
sunshine and no large-scale pest infestation indicate a big crop
size, at least as big as the 2014 harvest," Sandhu said.
In 2014, India, the world's biggest wheat producer after
China, harvested a record 95.91 million tonnes, bumping up
stocks to three times the target.
To make room for the new harvest, the government could allow
exports.
But trade experts say India has narrowly missed an
opportunity to export wheat as global prices have again nosed
down and rival European supplies have become cheaper.
Benchmark prices in Chicago on Monday hit a four-month
low of $4.92-1/4 a bushel.
"The price dynamics changed swiftly and India failed to take
a quick call on exports. Now French wheat is available at
$210-$215, (free on board) against Indian wheat which is priced
at $275 a tonne," said Tajinder Narang, a New Delhi-based trade
analyst who advises many big global traders.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Robert Birsel)