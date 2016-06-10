NEW DELHI, June 10 India may import 5 million tonnes of wheat in 2016/17 as its local production is hit by back-to-back years of drought amid rising demand, a leading consumer said on Friday.

The country is expected to produce 85 million tonnes of the grain in 2016, a decline of about 2.3 percent from last year, said S. Sivakumar, group head of agri and IT businesses at ITC Ltd. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)