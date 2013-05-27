UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI May 27 India's state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued a tender to export 50,000 tonnes of wheat for June shipment, a company statement said on Monday.
Bids closes on June 3. The state-backed trader will export from government warehouses on the east coast and through the Kakinada port.
State-run companies MMTC, STC and PEC started floating export tenders in July 2013 to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources