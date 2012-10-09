NEW DELHI Oct 9 India's state-run MMTC Ltd has received the highest bid at $308.25 per tonne from global trading firm Toepfer in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Tuesday.

MMTC floated the tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat for export from the east coast last month, as part of the government's strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses.

State Trading Corp., another state-run company, received one bid at $305 per tonne in a tender to export 40,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments by November from the southern port of Chennai.

Both these state-owned trading companies are involved in the sale of wheat stocks from government warehouses.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)