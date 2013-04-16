NEW DELHI, April 16 India's State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $302 per tonne from a Hamburg-based global trader in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Last month, STC issued a tender to export 70,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments by June 10 from the southern port of Chennai.

State-run companies such as MMTC, STC and PEC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since July 2012.

In the last tender from state firms, on April 12, MMTC received the highest bid at $302 per tonne for grain from warehouses on the east coast.

India has held firm to a price of $300 a tonne for its wheat. Traders have argued this price was not competitive when compared with current market prices of around $275 a tonne but some had already sold on at higher levels and were bidding above this level to cover those sales. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)