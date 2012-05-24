NEW DELHI May 24 Indian government-run State
Trading Corp. has received
six bids ranging between $150-$230 per tonne for its global
wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday.
Dhaka-based trading company Rokeya Flour Mills bid the
lowest price, while Netherlands-based Glencore Grains quoted the
highest in the tender, they added.
Earlier, sources had said bidders in the tender included the
Indian arms of global trading companies Cargill and Toepfer.
On May 11, STC floated the global tender for private traders
for exports as part of the government's strategy to trim huge
wheat stocks.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)