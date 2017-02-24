(Adds Mytrah Energy CEO's comments)
By Sudarshan Varadhan
NEW DELHI Feb 24 Indian wind power tariffs fell
to a record low in a government-run auction on Friday, weeks
after solar power rates too hit an all-time low, as the country
looks to cut chronic electricity shortages in one of the world's
biggest clean energy programmes.
India, the world's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter, has
set a target of raising its renewable energy generation to 175
gigawatt by 2022, around five times current usage, to supply
power to its 1.3 billion people and fight climate change.
The government push, personally monitored by Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, has prompted companies to bid aggressively for
solar and wind projects, pushing tariffs low enough to challenge
power generated by fossil fuels such as coal over the long term.
In an auction conducted by state-controlled Solar Energy
Corporation of India (SECI) for various wind projects totalling
1 gigawatt, five companies separately quoted a tariff of 3.46
rupees ($0.0519) per unit to win the projects.
"After solar cost reduction below 3 rupees/unit, wind power
cost down to 3.46 rupees/unit through transparent auction,"
India's coal, power and renewable energy minister, Piyush Goyal,
said in a tweet on Friday.
Mytrah Energy , part of London-based Mytrah
Group, Ostro Kutch Wind, backed by British private equity firm
Actis, and Indian company Inox Wind Infrastructure won contracts
for 250 megawatts (MW) each.
Green Infra Wind Energy, majority-owned by Singapore-based
Sembcorp Industries Ltd, won a contract for 249.90 MW
and Adani Green Energy, part of Indian billionaire Gautam
Adani's infrastructure group, was awarded a 50 MW project,
according to a senior SECI official and a bid document seen by
Reuters.
"The auctions have been hard fought and have led to tighter
pricing than one would have foreseen even a few months earlier,"
said Vikram Kailas, chief executive of Mytrah Energy.
The other companies were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 66.6850 Indian rupees)
