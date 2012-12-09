Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Dec 9 Wipro Ltd, India's No.3 software services provider, will acquire L.D. Waxson Group, a Singapore-based consumer goods company, in an all-cash deal worth about $144 million, the Indian company said in a statement.
The deal, expected to be completed within 60 days, is valued at 2.1 times the revenue reported by L.D. Waxson during the fiscal year 2011-12, according to the statement issued on Saturday.
L.D. Waxson, which sells skincare and healthcare products in countries including China, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, will be a part of Wipro's stable of consumer care products.
In November, Wipro decided to hive off its non-IT businesses, including consumer care, medical diagnostics and infrastructure units, into a new unlisted firm, known as Wipro Enterprises Ltd, to focus exclusively on information technology. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)