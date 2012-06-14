BANGALORE, June 14 Wipro Ltd, India's
No. 3 software services company, has won a significant order
from MMG, an Australian unit of China Minmetals Corp,
a company executive said on Thursday.
"It's a multi-million dollar deal spread over multiple
years, between three to four years, for leading this entire
transformation for them," R Arjun, a vice president at Wipro,
said.
The order, to install SAP AG's business management
software and customise it to MMG's purposes, will standardise
and simplify MMG's operations, the two companies earlier said in
a statement.
"We do see a fairly healthy pipeline in the global mining
industry for us ... it looks to be fairly optimistic and we
continue to see good traction in this space," Arjun said.
