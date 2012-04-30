European shares end the week higher on positive earnings and U.S. jobs growth
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
MUMBAI, April 30 Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 software services exporter, has signed an agreement to buy Australia's Promax Applications Group for 35 million Australian dollars ($37 million), it said in a statement on Monday.
The acquisition will help Wipro strengthen its position in analytics and information management services, the company said, adding the deal will be closed by end June.
Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor. ($1 = 0.9577 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The United States has sent a Navy destroyer to patrol off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Friday expressed understanding for the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against Iran, saying its recent ballistic missile test was a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.