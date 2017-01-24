MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Covering
elections in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, seen as
the country's key battleground state, is generally a test for
journalists for its intrigue and drama.
No one is more prepared for the upcoming poll than the
all-woman, all-Dalit team of 'Khabar Lahariya' (News Wave), a
regional-language weekly that reports from some of the state's
most disadvantaged areas that do not generally make the news.
It was founded in 2002 by a non-profit group, Nirantar, that
works in women's literacy and with low-caste Dalits, who are on
the bottom rung of India's social hierarchy and find little
representation in the media.
"The mainstream media only carried stories about the big
cities, and the reporters were mostly educated, English-speaking
men belonging to upper castes," said co-founder Shalini Joshi.
"Dalit women are the most marginalised, so we made a
conscious decision to only hire them, so they could report news
that is truly local," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Initially, six women with some basic education were hired in
Chitrakoot in southern Uttar Pradesh, and trained to report and
write stories, and take pictures.
The publication was printed every week in the nearest big
city, Allahabad, five hours away by road. From a print
circulation of about 10,000 copies, readership has grown with
the digital shift, Joshi said.
Published in the local languages of Bundeli, Awadhi and
Bhojpuri, the topics range from dowries and farmer compensation
to politics and cricket.
"To people in these districts, English and Hindi are the
languages of the elite, of those in power, whereas the local
language is seen as second-class," Joshi said.
INTIMIDATED
Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, also has among
the highest crime rates, with violence rife against women and
lower-caste people.
The month-long Uttar Pradesh polls starting Feb. 11 will see
Mayawati, a former leader known as the Dalit Queen, pitted
against the ruling party.
Khabar Lahariya's reporters struggled initially, as they
would not be invited to press conferences, and their calls not
be returned, Joshi said.
But they persisted, taking on politicians and local leaders.
There are now 30 women reporters in 10 districts in the state.
"It's very hard to be a journalist there, (especially for) a
woman of a lower caste. They have been threatened and
intimidated many times," Joshi said.
Dalits and other lower-caste people make up nearly a fourth
of India's 1.3 billion population.
As far back as 1996, Kenneth J. Cooper, then a reporter for
the Washington Post in India, wrote about being unable to find a
single Dalit journalist in the country.
Ten years later, a survey found no Dalits among more than
300 senior figures in the media.
Meanwhile, Khabar Lahariya plans to expand to more districts
in Uttar Pradesh, and other states including Bihar, Rajasthan
and Madhya Pradesh, Joshi said.
"After all these years, they are still the only Dalit women
journalists in their districts," she said.
