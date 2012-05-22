CHENNAI, India, May 22 (TrustLaw) - Indian villager Jaya
places the bright pink, sequined, moulded C-cupped designer bra
under the needle of her sewing machine and carefully stitches
the seams together.
The padded "Very Sexy" push-up bra which 22-year-old Jaya
sews is for American lingerie retailer Victoria's Secret
- designed to give a "boost" to buyers in hundreds of
high-fashion boutiques across the United States.
But a world away in this traditional rice-growing region of
southern India, these luxurious bras are - in a different way -
enhancing the lives of poor rural women.
"I knew nothing but the village before," says Jaya, sitting
behind her sewing machine on the busy factory floor of textile
manufacturer, Intimate Fashions, in India's Tamil Nadu state.
"My parents just wanted me married as quickly as possible.
They never saw me as an asset, just a burden. They did not think
a woman could earn money, but look at me," she says, the scent
of jasmine emanating from the bunch of white flowers in her
plaited hair.
For conservative India's rural women - lucky to finish
school, married before 18 and confined to their villages - a
project giving them jobs in the manufacturing sector is not just
an end to poverty, but brings empowerment and respect in this
deeply patriarchal society.
LINKING FIRMS WITH VILLAGES
Located 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, Intimate Fashions
- which also produces bras for Victoria's Secret brand "Pink"
and the La Senza brand - is one of thousands of firms that have
set up in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district in recent years.
Investment-friendly policies, close proximity to one of
India's largest ports and an international airport, and easy
access to a large, semi-literate workforce has helped make the
area one of the most industrialised in the country.
Traditionally known for producing India's finest quality
silk-woven saris, Kanchipuram is now a top automotive hub for
car makers such as Hyundai, Ford and Volvo as well as playing
host to apparel, technology and electronics firms.
"Thousands of companies have mushroomed here and there has
been increasing competition to get good employees," says Prasad
Narayan Rege, general manager of Intimate Fashions, which
employs Jaya among its 2,500 mostly female workers.
"So when the World Bank and the Tamil Nadu government came
to us with the idea of employing women from some of the poorest
communities and give them training, we saw a good opportunity.
If it wasn't for this project, we would be in big trouble."
Under the Pudhu Vaazhvu (meaning "New Life" in Tamil)
project, funded by a $350 million loan from the World Bank,
local village committees identify jobless youth - which make up
a large percentage of the Tamil Nadu's 20 percent unemployed.
Firms are then connected with these villages and hold rural
job fairs at least once a month - giving presentations,
answering questions on qualifications, training and salaries -
in particular focusing recruiting on young female employees.
But this is not so easy in these male-dominated communities,
where over-protective families rarely allow their unmarried
daughters out alone and expect them to stick to typically
traditional roles as homemakers.
Officials say firms have to adopt "culturally sensitive"
approaches such as bringing parents to see their manufacturing
units to show them the environment their daughters will be
working and living in as some girls must stay in hotels set up
by employers.
"Initially, it was strange to see rural women working. Our
society has kept women at homes in their traditional roles as
homemakers," says Shajeevana R.V. from Tamil Nadu's Rural
Development Department.
"But now, these young women are breadwinners. Not only that,
we are seeing positive social changes taking place due to these
jobs. Girls, who were married off straight out of school are now
delaying their marriages by three or four years."
BOREHOLES TO BREADWINNERS
Since this public-private partnership which began in 2005,
143,709 young people in Kanchipuram and 25 other districts, have
got jobs with 421 companies, which include Intel, Nike, Samsung
and Nokia, say government officials.
On Intimate Fashion's massive factory floor, hundreds of
women in bright pink aprons and headscarves sit in long lines
bent over their machines, busily stitching red satin ribbons and
lilac lace straps as Tamil pop music blares out from speakers.
"It was hard at first. My parents did not want me to come
and I was scared,' says 18-year-old Vithya, who started at the
factory one month ago. "But I am getting used to it and send
home money now to pay for construction of my parents' home."
Nestled amid coconut trees and rice paddy plantations,
Mamandur village, 30 minutes drive from Intimate Fashions,
provides a steady pool of young women for the factory.
Most villagers here have no land and are dependent on manual
labour, working on farms for a daily wage of 100 rupees ($2).
There is little financial security and if there is no work one
day, even the basic evening meal is doubtful.
Girls traditionally spend their days doing household chores
- collecting water from the borehole, making meals, cleaning and
looking after younger siblings.
But in many households that has changed, say villagers, due
to the Pudhu Vaazhvu project.
"Before I struggled to send my children to school, even food
was a problem," says Latta Gubendran, mother of three, whose
19-year-old daughter, Divya, works at Intimate Fashions and
earns a monthly salary of 7,000 rupees ($130).
"Divya earns more than I thought possible. My two younger
girls can go to school and we have bought a fridge, a television
and even tiled our floors in our house. She is like the son I
never had. She brings me and my family respect."
