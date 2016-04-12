NEW DELHI, April 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Activists
in India have protested against a civil suit launched by the
former head of the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate
Change (IPCC) against a lawyer representing two women who have
accused him of sexual harassment.
Rajendra K. Pachauri filed a civil suit last week against
lawyer Vrinda Grover, seeking an injunction and 10 million
rupees ($150,000) in damages on the ground that she was trying
to prejudice the case against him.
"The very public attack on Ms. Grover is a matter of concern
for all those who, like the signatories to this letter, are
struggling to deliver substantive justice under the laws on
sexual harassment in the workplace in India today," said a
letter released late on Monday, signed by 188 activists,
academics, writers and journalists.
Pachauri was formally charged with sexual harassment last
month, a year after a 29-year-old woman filed a police report
alleging he had harassed her via email, Whatsapp and text
messaging when she worked at the Delhi-based Energy and
Resources Institute (TERI), which Pachauri headed.
She later quit the organisation, saying she had been treated
in the "worst possible manner" after she complained about
Pachauri's behaviour. A second employee alleged
harassment this year. Pachauri, 75, has denied the allegations.
He went on indefinite leave from TERI in February, days
after he was made executive vice chairman, amid growing outrage
over his alleged behaviour.
A third woman, who is not an Indian national, has since said
she was also sexually harassed by Pachauri, Britain's Guardian
newspaper reported last month.
Pachauri's suit against Grover "has implications that will
have a chilling effect on complaints of sexual harassment, as it
has all the characteristics of an instance of a strategic
lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP)," the letter
released on Monday said.
Pachauri, who had been chairman of the IPCC since 2002,
stepped down last February. The IPCC was jointly awarded the
Nobel Peace Prize with former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in
2007, for their part in galvanising the international community
to take action against climate change.
Pachauri's lawyer said his client was innocent.
"Vrinda has damaged my client's reputation. She is time and
again talking to the media and damaging Pachauri's prestige and
reputation," Ashish Dixit told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on
Tuesday.
Grover said she was not worried about the suit.
"This is a diversionary tactic on the part of the accused,"
Grover said. "This is an attempt by Pachauri to intimidate the
two women who have made their sexual harassment cases public,"
she said. "This suit for damages has no merit. I find it very
odd."
($1 = 66.5 Indian rupees)
