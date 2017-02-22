NEW DELHI, Feb 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's
minister for women said on Wednesday she would seek to regulate
Caesarean sections and "name and shame" gynaecologists who dupe
women into choosing surgery over natural birth for commercial
gain.
Although there are no national figures on the number of
C-sections performed in India, Minister for Women Maneka Gandhi
said she believed it was much higher than in other countries and
urged private hospitals to release their surgical data.
"The normal Caesarean delivery rate in a country would not
be more than 10 percent, because it is usually done as a last
resort. In this country, it is extremely high because it brings
the doctor more money," said Gandhi.
"We have entered into an area, very sorry to say, in the
last 20 years, where doctors care more about money than about
patients' health. We would like the hospitals to display data on
how many Caesarean section deliveries they have done."
Gandhi made the comments after being presented with a
petition signed by almost 135,000 people on Change.org.
highlighting concerns over practice in private hospitals. here
The petition calls for all hospitals to declare Caesarean
delivery rates, for the government to investigate those with
unusually high rates and for it to issue guidelines to better
safeguard the health of mother and child.
World Health Organization norms prescribe that C-section
deliveries should ideally be 10-15 percent of the total number
of deliveries in a country.
But latest government data show rates in some Indian states
are much higher. The rate of C-section deliveries in private
hospitals tops 70 percent in the eastern state of West Bengal
and is almost 75 percent in the southern state of Telangana. here
"We would like to name and shame gynaecologists who do
Caesarean deliveries for no reason at all, except money," said
Gandhi. "This is not correct. We will take it up with the health
ministry and see how we can regulate this."
The petitioner Subarna Ghosh - who suffered a painful
recovery and said she was given false assurances about surgery -
said Caesareans had become a business in Indian hospitals.
"I am not anti-Caesarean deliveries. Through my petition on
Change.org, I wish to highlight the commercialisation of C-sec
deliveries," Ghosh said in a statement.
"The right of women to exercise informed consent is being
over-ridden by this dangerous trend. Women need to be made aware
of the C-section percentages of different hospitals and
maternity homes, so that they can choose their hospitals
carefully."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla @nitabhalla, Editing by Lyndsay
Griffiths. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)