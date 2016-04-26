MUMBAI, April 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - All mobile
phones sold in India from January 2017 must have a panic button
enabling the user to call for help, the government has said,
amid concern for women's safety after a series of violent crimes
in recent years.
From January 2018, mobile phones must also have a built-in
global positioning system (GPS), the ministry of communications
and technology said in a statement.
"Technology is solely meant to make human life better and
what better (use) than ... for the security of women," said the
statement, released late on Monday.
Keeping a finger pressed on number 5 or 9 on the new mobile
phones should trigger an emergency call, the ministry said. With
smartphones, an emergency call must be triggered when the power
button is pressed three times in quick succession, it said. It
did not give further details.
Concern about women's safety has risen since the fatal gang
rape of a 23-year-old student on a bus in Delhi in 2012. In
another high-profile case, an Uber taxi driver was found guilty
of raping a female passenger in Delhi.
The 2012 incident sparked nationwide protests and stricter
rape legislation. Still, India reported 337,922 crimes against
women in 2014, including more than 36,000 rapes, a 9 percent
increase from the previous year.
Some politicians and police officials have called for women
to take self-defence training, to "dress decently" and not to
loiter after dark, provoking protests from women's rights
activists.
Online retailers including Flipkart, Amazon India and
Snapdeal are selling products they say are aimed at women's
safety. These include pepper spray, batons, brass knuckles and
lipstick stun guns ranging in price from about 200 rupees ($3)
to almost 7,000 rupees.
India is the world's second-biggest market for mobile
phones, with more than 1 billion users.
But it is men who control their use in rural areas, and in
the western state of Gujarat several villages recently banned
girls and single women from owning mobile phones, saying the
devices distracted them from their studies.
($1 = 66.73 Indian rupees)
