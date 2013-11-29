NEW DELHI Nov 29 - India's trade minister said there would be no compromise on a flagship food subsidy programme at a WTO ministerial meeting next week that diplomats said earlier could be a stumbling block to a deal.

Anand Sharma, who will lead the delegation to Bali, said a group of 33 countries were supporting India's stand on the food subsidy programme which he said was "sacrosanct, non- negotiable."

New Delhi has, separately, offered to raise tariff lines for duty free imports from least developing countries, he said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; writing by Sanjeev Miglani; editing by Malini Menon)