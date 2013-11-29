UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI Nov 29 - India's trade minister said there would be no compromise on a flagship food subsidy programme at a WTO ministerial meeting next week that diplomats said earlier could be a stumbling block to a deal.
Anand Sharma, who will lead the delegation to Bali, said a group of 33 countries were supporting India's stand on the food subsidy programme which he said was "sacrosanct, non- negotiable."
New Delhi has, separately, offered to raise tariff lines for duty free imports from least developing countries, he said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; writing by Sanjeev Miglani; editing by Malini Menon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources