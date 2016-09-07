MUMBAI, Sept 7 Indian lender Yes Bank Ltd
has launched an up to $1 billion share sale to
institutions, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The lender is selling the shares at 1,350-1,410 rupees
apiece, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported, citing two
bankers privy to the transaction.
Yes Bank shares closed down 2.7 percent at 1,401.55 rupees
on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs and Motilal Oswal are the global coordinators
and bookrunners alongside HSBC, JM Financial, Nomura, Religare,
SBI Capital and Yes Securities, IFR reported.
($1 = 66.3738 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing
by Rafael Nam)