UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI Aug 20 Indian yoga guru BKS Iyengar, who built a global following that included violin maestro Yehudi Menuhin and novelist Aldous Huxley, died on Wednesday, his website said. He was 95.
"Generations will remember Shri BKS Iyengar as a fine guru, scholar and a stalwart who brought yoga into the lives of many across the world," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. Shri is a title showing respect.
Bellur Krishnamachar Sundararaja Iyengar took up yoga at the age of 16 and was named as one of the world's most influential living people by Time magazine in 2004.
In 1952, the violinist Menuhin introduced Iyengar to the Western world and connected him to several other celebrities.
The guru's style of yoga often involves using props such as wooden gadgets and belts to achieve correct posture.
Iyengar had been suffering from heart problems, Indian media reported. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Robin Pomeroy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources