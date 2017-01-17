* Seeks payout by Mar 31 from partly owned HZL - sources
* HZL prefers some payout through share buyback - sources
* Buyback prospects uncertain due to legal hurdles
* Govt may press issue at HZL Feb board meeting - sources
By Neha Dasgupta
NEW DELHI, Jan 17 India is seeking a dividend of
up to $2.2 billion from partly state-owned Hindustan Zinc Ltd
(HZL), three people with knowledge of the matter said,
as New Delhi targets a boom in the base metal to help shore up
crumbling public finances.
The government, which owns 29.5 percent of HZL, is pushing
for a dividend of 100-150 billion rupees ($1.47-2.20 billion),
to be paid by March 31, officials said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Majority-owned by billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta
Resources Plc, HZL is sitting on about 360 billion
rupees in surplus cash, they said, and would rather reward
investors at least in part with a share buyback. At its latest
share price, HZL's market capitalisation was about 1.2 trillion
rupees, more than double its level this time last year.
The push comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock move
to outlaw high-value bank notes late last year has squeezed the
country's economy, straining finances at both government
departments and state-run firms. On Monday, India's oil minister
said the government is seeking higher dividend payouts from
cash-rich oil marketing companies.
"We are looking at their accumulated profit, and we have
been preparing to fight," a senior government official said.
Government representatives may raise the issue at an HZL board
meeting next month, the official said. That debate could fuel
frustration at Vedanta, which has long wanted to take full
control of the business.
HZL did not respond to a Reuters e-mail seeking comment.
In the previous financial year, buoyed by strong demand for
zinc, used in everything from pharmaceuticals to batteries, HZL
paid shareholders a record dividend. The government earned as
much as 50 billion rupees from that payout, including the
dividend distribution tax.
Between July and September, the company's net profit stood
at 19.02 billion rupees, down about 15 percent. Analysts expect
HZL to book a profit of about 76 billion rupees in the curent
fiscal year.
But people directly involved in talks on the matter said
that this year HZL is reluctant to pay shareholders a hefty
dividend as it would attract a 20 percent tax payout. Instead,
the company is keen to explore share buybacks.
However, a share buyback, reducing the government's holding,
could run up against an order by the country's Supreme Court in
January 2016, when the government was instructed not to reduce
its stake in HZL without seeking parliamentary approval.
The government has also sought legal opinion on whether it
would be allowed to dilute some of its holding in the company,
the sources said.
($1 = 68.0400 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell and Alexandra Hudson)