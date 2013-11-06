Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 6 Zomato, a web-based restaurant search engine in India, said on Wednesday it had raised $37 million from Sequoia Capital and Info Edge India Ltd to fund its expansion in overseas markets.
Info Edge, which is an existing investor in Zomato, said in a separate filing to the stock exchanges that it had invested 570 million rupees ($9.2 million) in Zomato in the latest round.
Info Edge said its cumulative investment in Zomato reached 1.43 billion rupees, giving it a 50.1 percent stake of the company. ($1 = 61.6725 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)