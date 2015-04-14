MUMBAI, April 14 Zomato, among India's biggest internet companies, has acquired data firm MaplePOS to expand beyond restaurant reviews, into online table reservations and payment, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Zomato, which is present in 22 countries including the United States, said MaplePOS, now 'Zomato Base', would be a database of customer details. It will also help online transactions, inventory management and in generating e-receipts.

"We are getting into table reservations and online ordering, so you need a very strong hold into the tech that our users need," Chief Executive Deepinder Goyal told Reuters.

Goyal did not say how much Zomato paid for the purchase, but said the company was rolling out a pilot for online ordering on Tuesday and would expand it to all Indian users by next week. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)