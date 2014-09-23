(Refiles to fix day of week in paragraph one)
NEW DELHI, Sept 23 A white tiger mauled to death
a school student in a New Delhi zoo on Tuesday, an official and
a witness said.
Television channels broadcast closed-circuit footage of the
frightened boy inside the tiger's enclosure in the zoo that
houses six white tigers, along with lions and panthers.
"We are all in a complete state of shock," said Amitabh
Agnihotri, the director of the National Zoological Park in the
Indian capital, adding that the body was being sent for a
post-mortem examination.
"The tiger grabbed the youth and killed him. I am not clear
whether the youth jumped into the cage or he slipped
accidentally."
Authorities have yet to ascertain whether the student was
alone or accompanied by friends.
"The barricade was too low and it seems the tiger grabbed
the youth into his cage and firmly latched on to the youth's
neck," an eyewitness who alerted the police told an Indian news
channel.
"We tried to throw sticks and stones at the tiger but we
could not save the youth," he said, adding that the tiger killed
him in less than 10 minutes.
In 2000 a tiger mauled a man in a zoo in the eastern state
of West Bengal.
In 2011, India had 1,706 tigers, or more than half the
world's population of the endangered species.
